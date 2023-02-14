Nigeria's Capacity to Respond to Health Emergencies Growing - Buhari

14 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said Nigeria's preparedness and capacity to respond to public health emergencies was growing stronger with the support of her friends.

He spoke during an audience with the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu; the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee and Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

Buhari directed the transition committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure the achievements of the HIV programme were clearly highlighted in transition notes and a sustainability roadmap articulated for the incoming administration.

He said Nigeria would continue to prioritise the fight against HIV/AIDS until the disease was no longer a public health threat.

Buhari said the Federal Government would continue to work with the Nigerian Governors Forum and the organised private sector to provide adequate resources and sustainable financing for the national response to HIV.

Phee said commended Buhari for not pursuing a third term in office and for his commitment to free and fair polls in the general elections ahead.

"You're a leader for the sub-region, for the continent and the world," she said.

