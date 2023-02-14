Nigeria: Govt Mocks Embassies Over Abuja Travel Advisories

14 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says almost three months after the travel advisories by foreign embassies, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat.

The United Kingdom, the United States and some countries had, last year, warned their citizens in Nigeria against traveling to Abuja citing imminent terror attacks.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday during the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), the minister described the advisories as "frivolous".

Mohammed recalled that in October 2022, the US and UK Embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

He said: "This advisories created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.

"Recall also that in our reaction to the advisory, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country of their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter.

"Almost three months after the frivolous advisory, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat."

