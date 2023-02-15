Nigeria: D'Banj's 'Fall in Love, Banky W's 'Yes/No' Are Nigerian's Most Playlisted Love Songs - Spotify

The list is dominated by oldies by RnB icons like John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, who all feature among Nigerians' most playlisted love songs

Valentine's Day, possibly the biggest date night in the world, is here and what better way to celebrate than with some cool love jams?

New data from the music streaming giant, Spotify, has revealed the most streamed love songs by Nigerians in Nigeria.

Oldies dominate the list from the recent past by RnB icons like John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, who all feature among Nigerians' most playlisted love songs.

Playlisted is a song or piece of music on a playlist.

They sit side-by-side with familiar classics by Nigerian icons D'Banj and Banky W, which also feature prominently on the list.

D'Banj's 'Fall in Love' and Banky W's 'Yes/No' are the only Nigerian songs on the coveted playlist.

The trend is consistent on a global scale as John Legend's 'All Of Me' tops Nigeria's love song playlist, a position it also takes globally.

"From first dates to Tiktoks and proposals, 'All Of Me' has been a global lovers' favourite since its release," a statement from Spotify said.

According to Spotify data, Nigerians strongly appreciate John Legend's soulful lyrics, as this is not his only appearance on the list.

He also shares a top 10 position with Meghan Trainor on her song, 'Like I'm Gonna Lose You'.

Afrobeats itself, our grand cultural export, is effusive in its adoration of a love interest, so it's no surprise that D'Banj's 'Fall In Love' is one of the favourite love songs for Nigerians.

Another decade-old classic, 'Yes/No' by Banky W, is prominent in the chart.

They both sit alongside Runtown's 'Mad Over You' and Simi's more recent 'Joromi', proof that Nigerians love to express their love in a familiar language.

Love and music

Also coming in strong in the Nigerian and the global list is British songstress Adele.

On a day when lovers are holding hands and sharing moments under the sun, 'Make You Feel My Love' feels like the perfect pick from her vast catalogue.

Another British pop star, Ed Sheeran features in the top 10 with two songs among Nigeria's most playlisted love songs - 'Perfect' and 'Thinking Out Loud', which is no surprise given that globally, he occupies the top spot as the most playlisted love songs artist.

Social media trends and movie fandom also play a role, with Ruth B's 'Dandelions' featuring among Nigeria's favourite love songs following a viral run on Tik Tok and its subsequent re-release.

'Rewrite The Stars', Zendaya and Zac Efron's contribution to 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack is also a fan favourite, earning it a spot just outside the top 10 most playlisted love songs among Nigerians.

Below are the complete lists of the most playlisted love songs in Nigeria and globally.

Top Love Songs - Nigeria

All of Me - John Legend

Make You Feel My Love - Adele

Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars

Fall In Love - D'banj

Like I'm Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend) - Meghan Trainor

Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

Yes/No - Banky W

Stay With Me - Sam Smith

Perfect - Ed Sheeran

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Top Love Songs - Global

All of Me - John Legend

Feeling Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Just the Way You Are - Bruno Mars

My Girl - The Temptations

I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston

Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Perfect - Ed Sheeran

Make You Feel My Love - Adele

A Thousand Years - Christina Perri

At Last - Etta Jam