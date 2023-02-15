South Africa: Ramaphosa Might Reshuffle Cabinet After Budget Speech - South African News Briefs - February 15, 2023

Ramaphosa Might Reshuffle Cabinet After Budget Speech

Ramaphosa Might Reshuffle Cabinet After Budget Speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured the African National Congress's national working committee (NWC) that he intends to announce a reconfigured cabinet after Finance Minister Enoch Godogwana delivers the budget speech on Wednesday next week, reports Mail & Guardian . Pressure has been mounting on the president to make changes to his executive. M&G added that there has been widespread speculation that Ramaphosa will axe non-performing ministers. But some of those within his inner circle say there will not be a major shift in his cabinet any time soon, with the president only making minor changes. The recent swearing-in of four ANC members, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau and international relations advisor to Ramaphosa, Maropeni Ramokgop to Parliament has added to speculation that the president will add them to his cabinet.

Bheki Cele Withdraws Remarks Labeling DA leader An Abuser

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been forced to withdraw his remark that DA leader John Steenhuisen had allegedly abused a young woman before he married her and dumped his wife for her, reports IOL . Cele made the remarks in 2022. EFF leader Julius Malema said Cele had nothing to do with Steenhuisen's marital life and called on National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo to ask Cele to withdraw the remarks because they were unparliamentary. Masondo said that before he decided to rule on the issue, Cele had already sent a message that he wished to apologise. He then ordered Cele to stand up and withdraw the remarks. "I withdraw," said Cele.

SANDF Plans to Establish Disaster Unit

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that it will establish a unit dedicated to disaster management to help provide an adequate response to disasters countrywide, according to SABC News . This comes in the wake of the declaration of a national state of disaster to respond to widespread flooding in many provinces over the past few days. The Chief of the South African National Defense Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, during the official launch of the Armed Forces Day commemoration in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, said that "we have already started utilising some of our assets in areas where people are affected to assist the people that were in distress both in Mpumalanga and here in KZN and Mpumalanga that planning is underway with local disaster management entities to ensure that we provide the necessary support to our people."

