Liberia: Pres. Weah Reaffirms Commitment to "One China" Policy

Liberia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the "One China' Policy. Liberia is among the first countries in the world to legislate the "One China Policy".

President Weah reiterated the nation's commitment when the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Ren Yisheng paid a courtesy visit to him at the Executive Mansion.

The Liberian Chief Executive assured the Ambassador of continued bilateral cooperation between the two countries with mutual benefit and for the realization of a true "Win Win" situation.

Speaking earlier, H.E. Ren Yisheng thanked the Liberian Leader and Government for the cooperation accorded him during his tour of duty in the country.

He also commended the President for upholding and exhibiting the tenants of democracy and true value of leadership, respectively.

He pledged China's continuous cooperation in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

The Chinese Ambassador was accompanied to the meeting by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah. The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, G. Wesseh Blamoh and Cllr. Archibald Bernard, Legal Advisor to the President, also attended the meeting.