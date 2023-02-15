Liberia: Pres. Weah Reaffirms Commitment to "One China" Policy

14 February 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the "One China' Policy. Liberia is among the first countries in the world to legislate the "One China Policy".

President Weah reiterated the nation's commitment when the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Ren Yisheng paid a courtesy visit to him at the Executive Mansion.

The Liberian Chief Executive assured the Ambassador of continued bilateral cooperation between the two countries with mutual benefit and for the realization of a true "Win Win" situation.

Speaking earlier, H.E. Ren Yisheng thanked the Liberian Leader and Government for the cooperation accorded him during his tour of duty in the country.

He also commended the President for upholding and exhibiting the tenants of democracy and true value of leadership, respectively.

He pledged China's continuous cooperation in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

The Chinese Ambassador was accompanied to the meeting by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah. The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, G. Wesseh Blamoh and Cllr. Archibald Bernard, Legal Advisor to the President, also attended the meeting.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.