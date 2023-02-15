Nigeria: President Buhari's Classmate, Abba Ali, Is Dead

14 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
Until his death, the deceased was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the demise of former senator, Abba Ali, a friend and classmate, saying he has lost a valued friend.

Until his death, the deceased was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and served as the Chairman of the Forum of Classmates that included the President and members of their set from what is now the Government College Katsina.

In a tribute to the late Mr Ali, the president describes him as a complete gentleman who had a nuanced understanding of issues.

"I have had the honor of knowing him from our early days. He is leaving us with countless memories. We will greatly miss him," says the president.

