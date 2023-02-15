Nigeria: More Oil Discovery in Obi, As NNPC, Nasarawa Govt Sign MOU

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) will on February 18 sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State government signaling the commencement of oil drilling in Keana.

This is just as preliminary findings revealed another oil discovery in Obi LGA, specifically in Agwatashi and Assakio, said a statement from the state government.

The state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this while speaking during an interactive session with APC stakeholders in Obi, on Monday.

According to the governor, all is now set for the signing of the MoU with NNPCL, which will pave way for the drilling of the first oil well in Keana.

Engineer Sule said his administration will not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the derivation as an oil producing state.

"In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God, I will use my experience that I acquired from my stay in Houston, Texas, global headquarters of the oil, to try.

"As at that time, oil was discovered only in Keana. A lot of people don't even know the extent of the oil discovery. The issue of oil has now become a reality. Now NNPL will drill the first oil well in March.

"Preliminary findings have shown that there is also oil in Obi. This Saturday, 18th February, NNPCL and Nasarawa State Government will sign MoU. It will now dawn on people that this administration doesn't make empty promises but only seeks to bring development to the state.

"I will not rest until we finally join the league of oil producing states and we begin to enjoy the 13 per cent derivation. We expect to see appreciable progress by May this year," he stated.

While speaking at the palace of the Zhe Mighili, in Jenkwe Development Area, the governor stated that his administration has set aside over N2 billion as counterpart funding to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), for the construction and rehabilitation of schools.

Engr. Sule said under the next plan of action by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), about 20 schools would be constructed in Obi, Deddere and Adudu.

He called on the people where the projects would be executed to constantly supervise them and to draw his attention once they realized the contractor was not delivering to standard.