Liberia: Spoon CEO Submits U.S.$150,000 to Guarantee His Release

Stanton Witherspoon appeared in court on 9th February 2023 and pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud levelled against him and 19 others.

Witherspoon was released to his lawyer on a US$150,000.00 bond, at which time the court removed the ankle monitor from his foot with conditions that he relinquished his passport and all travel documents and avoid engaging in any job pertaining to nursing(teaching or training).

The Federal Court's condition also restricts Witherspoon from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapons and surrendering them to the Probation officer and not selling or mortgaging any property he owns except when his bond is discharged or modified by the Court.

Witherspoon has also been instructed not to sell any of his properties nor change his current address in New Jersey without acknowledging the court. Defendant Witherspoon may travel to and from the Southern District of Florida and New Jersey but must inform Pre Trial-Services of his travels.

According to the terms of his bond release, Witherspoon is to maintain or actively seek full employment, avoid and contact with other defendants related to his case except through his legal counsel.

Witherspoon and more than two dozen others are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice in the Southern District of Florida of participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.

According to court documents seen by African Star, Witherspoon appeared with his legal counsel Attorney Annabelle Nahra and was advised of the charges by Federal Prosecutors. He waived the reading of the indictment against him but entered a plea of "not guilty" and was later released on a $150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars) bond which was approved by the court.

Meanwhile, no trial date has been set yet and an empanelled jury will hear the case at trial. Under U.S. laws Witherspoon and others are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. If found guilty, he will be facing 20 years in the federal penitentiary.