Nigeria: Uhuru to Lead AU Election Observer Team for Nigeria Polls

15 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) has named former President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead its Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Nigeria for this month's elections.

AU said the short-term election observation mission comprises ninety members drawn from various AU member states.

"It comprises representatives of election management bodies, civil society organizations, independent experts, women, and youth as well as AU Organs, notably, the Pan African Parliament and Permanent Representatives Committee," read in part a statement from the agency.

AU said the objectives of the mission are to provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, offer recommendations for any improvement in future polls, and demonstrate AU support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability, and development in Nigeria.

Africa's most populous country goes to the polls on the 25th of February.

Nearly 100 million people will vote to choose the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after two terms.

As part of its observation process in Nigeria, the AUEOM will engage with various stakeholders as well as observe the polling process.

