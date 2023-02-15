Gambia: Bsic Bank Qualify to 1st Inter-Bank Championship Final

The Sahel-Saharan Bank for Investment (BSIC) over the weekend qualified to their first ever final of the late Governor Jatta Inter-Banks football tournament after defeating Bloom Bank 1-0 during the first semi-final game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Omar Sonko scored the game's only goal in the 51st minute, leaving their opponent, Bloom Bank struggling for an equalizer.

The victory left the Bank's management, fans and technical bench joyous as they made it to their first ever championship final.

"This is where we stopped last year (semifinal stage). We are happy to have made it to the final this time around," said Mbissin Nana-Shyngle, assistant coach of BSIC Bank.

Coach Nana-Single, who is one of the women coaches in the Inter-Banks tournament noted that they had a lot of support. She pointed out that she has been with the team for years.

She thus expressed optimism that their efforts over the years will pay off this time around when they centre the final.

According to her, calmness and tactical adherence throughout the match resulted to their edge over their opponent, noting that from the onset, their aim was to win the championship.

Tunde Olufade, the head coach of Bloom Bank expressed disappointment with the result after playing a good game.

"We were just a bit unlucky. It was a good game overall. The better team won at the end of the day."

He highlighted that this year's Inter-Banks tournament has been very competitive.

Meanwhile, BSIC Bank will now play Guarantee Trust Bank in the final on Saturday 18th February 2023 at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

