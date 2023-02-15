Gambia: State of Mic Boss Amongst 100 Most Influential African Leaders

Gambian photographer, producer and chief executive officer of multimedia group- State of Mic, Alhagie Manka has been named amongst Africa's most influential leaders.

The honour by the Pan-African Leadership Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization that recognises young emerging leaders between the ages of 18 and 35 years for their outstanding achievements and create a hub for integration and idea dissemination among West African youths.

The award would be officially conferred on Mr. Manka and his other compatriots on the 14th of April at the British Council in Accra, Ghana.

Reacting to the development through his social media handles, Manka expressed honour and delight to be ranked amongst the 100 most influential young leaders in Africa.

"Many young people in The Gambia could have been recognized, but it is evident that my work is making marks."

The multimedia and entertainment boss added that his drive to support young people in the media, especially girls, is known by many and I am proud that it has been recognized across Africa."

"This recognition will gear me up in my quest to change the narrative in the Gambian media and entertainment industry," he said.

HLI trains students on Comprehensive Sexual, Reproductive Health

WFD, NA holds second 'Open Parliament Day'