Gambia: Suleiman Colley Appointed Chairperson APC Project Coordinators

Suleiman Colley, the president of The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Gambia) has been appointed chairperson of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) project coordinators for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) programmes 2022-2023.

A letter signed by Samson Deen, president of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and addressed to Mr. Colley states: "I am pleased to appoint you as the Chairperson of the six Member APC Project Coordinators for various International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and African Paralympic Committee (APC) flagship programmes and related projects for the 2022-2024."

Mr. Colley's mandate shall end on the last day of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the letter added.

According to the letter, Mr Colley's appointment was inspired by a broader consultation following the resignation of Jalima de Cunha of Cape Verde as the Chairperson of the abobe-stated body through a letter dated 2nd September 2022.

Team members for the committee are Suleiman Colley as Chairperson; Etienne Songa Bidjocka from Cameroon as deputy chairperson; Memory Netsai Kahlari from Namibia, Henry Kwaku Nyanteh Larbi from Ghana, Miguel Sampaio from Guinea Bissau and Ignatious Elletey from Ghana - Office of the APC President as members.

Mr. Colley and team will liaise and work closely with the project leads at the IPC to ensure effective and efficient planning, implementation and management of APC flagship projects and programmes as well as undertake any task that the APC President or Board may assign the team.

"I trust you to bring your rich experience and expertise to bear for further development of increased participation and improved performance in all aspects of Para Sports in Africa," concluded the letter.

Suleiman Colley, the president of The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Gambia) in an interview with The Point expressed delight with the appointment and described it as a development for The Gambia and not him alone. He added that his appointment indicates that they were doing something good for Para Sports development in The Gambia.

B.K. Milan suffer another setback

Madina Salam reach KSD tourney quarterfinals