Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku in Enugu, Restates Promise to Be 'Stepping Stone' to Igbo Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has restated his earlier promise to be a "stepping stone" to Igbo presidency.

Mr Atiku stated this on Tuesday during the party's presidential campaign rally in Enugu.

This is the third time the PDP candidate would make the promise to Igbos in the South-east.

Atiku first made the promise in September during a zonal conference of the PDP in Enugu.

The PDP candidate also made the same promise during his campaign flag off for the South-east region in Awka, Anambra State, in December.

Speaking during the rally in Enugu on Tuesday, the former vice-president said he still stood by his words.

"When I came here (Enugu) a few months ago, to attend the (PDP) zonal conference of the South-east, I said to the South-easterners or to the Igbos that I am going to be a stepping stone to an Igbo presidency and I mean it," he said.

The South-east has a higher population of Igbos than the South-south, a neighbouring region with a lower population of Igbos.

Mr Atiku's running mate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, hails from an Igbo-speaking part of the South-south state.

But the PDP candidate argued that Igbo is a "universal ethnic group" explaining that Igbos in the South-east and those in South-south are the same.

"Whether an Igbo man is from the South-east or from the South-south, it is the same (Igbo) race. And today my running mate is an Igbo man. Igbo is a universal ethnic group, a universal race," Mr Atiku said.

'Mainstream politics only way to prosperity, development'

Mr Atiku asked residents of the state to join mainstream politics by voting all the PDP candidates in the state in the 2023 poll in order to get access to prosperity and development of the South-east.

"I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government (in 2023). Do not be an exception. Do not be in the minority.

"The next government in the South-east is going to be formed by the PDP. And therefore, as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, the economic development, the peace and security that you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general," he said.

Residents react

Reacting to Mr Atiku's promise to be a "stepping stone" to Igbo presidency, Chukwuma Ude, a resident of the state, told PREMIUM TIMES that the PDP candidate was only insulting the people of South-east.

"Atiku has continued to insult us by claiming he is the one to get us the presidency. He should first get himself presidency before promising the same to others," he said.

"Okowa may be an Igbo man, but not from South-east but South-south. The zoning arrangement favours South-east because South-south has produced a president before," Mr Ude added.

Another resident, Ifebuche Okolo, said Mr Atiku lacks the capacity to determine who will be Nigeria's president.

"The voters determine who emerges president. A single individual like Atiku cannot determine that," she said.

Ms Okolo said even if Mr Atiku assist an Igbo person to win the PDP presidential ticket, such a person would still need the support of many Nigerians to emerge the country's president.

"So, how can he make such a promise?" she said.