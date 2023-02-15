Nigeria: El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello Storm Supreme Court Over Naira Scarcity

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello have arrived at the Supreme Court to monitor proceedings in a suit their states filed against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Cashless Policy Regime.

The two governors arrived the court room around 8:30am in company of their supporters and top government officials.

The Federal Government is expected to engage in legal battle with three states challenging the implementation of the Cashless Policy Regime introduced by the CBN.