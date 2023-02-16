Nigeria: Bonfires, Roadblocks As Protest Resumes in Ibadan Over Petrol, New Naira Scarcity

Ibadan residents protested over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

There were bonfires on some major roads in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Wednesday as residents protested over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday that the old notes of N200, N500 and N1000 have stopped being legal tenders, despite an order to the contrary by the Supreme Court.

Following the announcement, traders at major markets in Ibadan, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and other areas in the South-west refused to accept the old notes for business transactions.

Residents of Ibadan who were angered by the situation took to the streets to express their anger, more so that the new naira notes are not available.

Some busy roads such as Ologuneru, Sango, Eleyele, Mokola roundabout, Monatan and Iyana Church were blocked by the protesters.

This led to heavy gridlocks on the roads, forcing many schools in the affected areas to close early for fear of being attacked.

Major areas across the state capital have been witnessing violent protests since the crisis over currency redesign became unbearable.

Armed police officers and soldiers were deployed to the scenes to restore normalcy to the areas.

A group of protesters had attacked the state governor's office when security agencies attempted to deny them access to speak with the governor.

One protester was killed during a clash with security officers in the Apata area of Ibadan.

The police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, later said normalcy had been restored to the area.

"Some parts of the state capital witnessed pockets of protests over Paucity of Cash and Scarcity of fuel," he said.

"However, as we speak, normalcy has since returned to these areas as the Command has taken all necessary actions to forestall the breakdown of law and order. Updates would be provided accordingly, please."