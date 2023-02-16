Nigeria: I'll Build a Digital Economy, Fight Insecurity, Corruption - AP Presidential Candidate

16 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party , Prof Imumolen Irene Christopher, has said his administration will build a digital economy, fight insecurity and corruption if given the mandate on February 25.

He spoke during the presentation of his manifesto at a parley organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

Prof Imumolen said he was eminently qualified to be Nigeria's president, noting that he had impacted many Nigerians positively and contributed to the development of the nation more than any other candidate in the race.

He said, "We need Nigerians who have made a mark in the private sector to create the necessary change in the political landscape to drive the country's economy.

"We will build a digital economy, fight insecurity and corruption, and my administration will end the era of oil subsidy which remains a strong influencer of corruption and the draining of Nigerian resources."

