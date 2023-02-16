Nigeria: Benin Port - Govt, Edo Govt Commence Bidding Process for Devt of 300,000 Teus Per Annum Project

The Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Edo state government have called for bids for the development of the Benin Port (on an area of approximately 20 hectares) under a public-private partnership (PPP).

In an advert for the project, the government said the purpose of the proposed project was to enhance the national water transportation capacity and to develop a multi-purpose port with capability to handle container and general cargo.

According to the federal government, "The project has been certified by the federal government of Nigeria through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) as eligible for a PPP. Edo State Government and NPA will act as counterparts for the project.

"The project is in line with Edo state government strategic integrated infrastructure plan to promote infrastructure development, attract investment, create employment and stimulate economic growth.

"Edo state government's vision is to develop in the future, an Agro-Industrial Park (on an area of approximately 717 hectares) adjacent to the Benin Port which will have a positive impact on the port and which the private partner can leverage to create ancillary services and facilities."

It added that the Edo State government had engaged the services of CPCS Transcom Nigeria Limited as the Transaction Advisor to assist in the procurement of interested private sector investors with the requisite technical competence, managerial capability and financial resources.

The government added that a Project Steering Committee and Project Delivery Team had been constituted, comprising relevant stakeholders from the federal and Edo state governments to coordinate and facilitate all approvals for the project.

The government said the preferred private partner's responsibilities will include: design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer land and marine infrastructure, including quays, yards, buildings, infrastructure services, marine bollards, among others.

The other details of the project include "Container Terminal operations and maintenance (capacity of 300,000 TEUs per annum); Cargo handling, stevedoring, warehousing and delivery; development and maintenance of port superstructure; management of safety and security within the port; towage, pilotage, mooring, bunkering, ship chandelling and ship repairs, as well as transfer of technology through training of local personnel."