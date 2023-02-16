Nigeria: New Naira Policy Already Influencing 2023 Elections - Buhari

Mr Buhari says the new naira policy has contributed immensely to the minimisation of the influence of money in politics.

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said the new monetary policy of his administration has contributed to the minimisation of the influence of money in politics.

Despite the poor implementation of the policy, Mr Buhari said the redesign of the high denominations of the naira is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by his administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.

"I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimisation of the influence of money in politics," he said.

"This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections."

Nigerians will elect a new president and federal lawmakers on 25 February while state elections will be held on 11 March.

"I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count," Mr Buhari said.

He urged Nigerians to avoid violence and actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes.

"I wish us all a successful General Elections," the outgoing president said.

Details later...