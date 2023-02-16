Nigeria: Tweeps React to Buhari's Stand On Old, New Naira Notes

Nigerian Twitter users have taken to their various handles to react to President Muhamadu Buhari's nationwide address over the naira redesign and the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The president in his speech implored Nigerians to be patient as we will overcome these hard times. More so, Buhari during his speech gave reasons for the naira redesign as well as informed the public that due to the naira crisis, he has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria to re-validate the old N200 notes as legal tender in the country.

Buhari further stated that the re-validation of the old N200 would last for 60 and from April 10, the old N200 would cease to be legal tender in the country.

However, reacting to his speech some Nigerian have aired their views through the microblogging site. While some tweeps commended the president for his initiative others condemned it.

Fondly referred to as Bubu on the Nigerian digital space, a Twitter user, @OlisaOsega, tweeted that politicians hardly stash N200 naira notes hence vote buying would be difficult.

She tweeted"Politicians hardly stash N200 naira notes. It's either N500 or N1000. So vote buying will be harder next week. Bubu with a 30 yard screamer into the top corner. Buhari to Emilokan and other APC politicians."(sic)

She further posted, "So many tears and confusion in the APC camp as Buhari has shown them that he's the master in this game. Bubu gbe won ni handicap. All the old N1000 and N500 note they stored to buy votes next week Saturday are no longer valid. Dear APC, we do collect transfer sha." (sic)

The Twitter user, @Arucious noted that it is obvious what Buhari is doing but Nigerians do not need to suffer because of a few politicians. She wrote, "It's obvious what oga Bubu is doing with the new naira design. But we don't need to suffer like this cos of a few politicians."(sic)

While giving his two cents via his verified Twitter account, @Elkrosmediahub wrote, "Buhari took out a bit of their 'structure' and the 'lessons' they wanted to teach us with this Naira redesign. Bubu is peak Andrea Pirlo in this game."

Using football terms, the Twitter user, @JudeHeavenly, opined, "Team Bubu has good Defenders and Strikers. Midfielders also doing well, but Team Tinubu is lacking in all departments resulting to own goals and few counterattacks. Team Bubu has carried the day!"(sic)