Gambia: Tujereng League Final Set for February 19th

16 February 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Aja Beyai

The 2022 /2023 Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee (TYSDC) League Cup final is set for 19th February 2023 at the Tujereng Football Field at 4pm.

The much talked about league final will feature Manchester United and Queen Park Rangers (QPR).

QPR are reigning champions after lifting both the League and the Knockout trophies last season.

Fabakary Marena, the Chairman of Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee (TYSDC) told Point Sports Desk that they expect a very colorful League Cup final come Sunday.

Manchester United sailed to the final after defeating Manchester City 2-0 while QPR defeated Sanchaba United 4-2 on post-match penalty shootout to advance to the final.

