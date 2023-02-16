Gambia/Ghana: NPC Gambia Appoints Hagie Drammeh As Chef De Mission for Accra Para Games

The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC Gambia) on Tuesday appointed its media officer Hagie Drammeh as the Chef De Mission of the country's contingent for the first Para Games for athletes with disabilities to be held in Accra from the 4th - 12th August 2022.

A letter signed by NPC Gambia Secretary General Sainey Camara and addressed to Mr Drammeh reads: "I am directed to inform you that you have been appointed as Chef De Mission (CDM) for Accra 2023 Para Games scheduled to be held in Ghana from the 4th - 12th August 2023."

The first Para Games for Athletes with Disabilities is expected to attract more than 3,000 athletes from the African continent.

As the CDM, Mr. Drammeh's duties will include but not limited to leading preparations, planning and accreditation processing of all athletes who will be selected to represent the Gambia at the Games.

While congratulating the experienced journalist on the great appointment, Mr Camara said he looks forward to closely working with him towards the success of the Games.

"We are grateful to meet your positive and timely invaluable gesture, and your kind support and consideration towards the promotion and development of Para Sports in The Gambia," he also said.

Reacting to his appointment in an interview with Point Sports, Mr Drammeh thanked NPC Gambia for appointing him as CDM. He also thanked his family for their support over the years. He described his appointment as another challenge for him but expressed his readiness to give his all in ensuring he live up to expectation.

He went on to call on all Gambians to continue to support Para Sports development in The Gambia.

Meanwhile, all the CDMs will in April meet in Ghana to inspect and also evaluate the structures available for Athletes with Disability.

