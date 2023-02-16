Gambia: Beauty Pageants Contribute to National Development - Says CEO Ks Entertainment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KS Entertainment and winner of various national and international beauty pageant awards has underscored the significant contribution of beauty pageantry in national development, saying the industry has a lot to offer than what it is widely viewed.

Queen Kaddy Samateh, who was speaking in an interview with The Point, recalled that she joined the pageant industry to change the narratives, being a passionate individual towards the art and to see how much of an impact pageantry has been to other countries and communities.

"The Gambia has a lot of misconception surrounding the pageant industry. This myth prompt me to join the industry and be the change maker that will change the narrative for it can do a lot for a country if valued." she said.

KS Entertainment is a leadership program that aims to empower girls and young women with the knowledge and requisite skills, and to create a platform for sustainable difference in combating the destruction of the country's natural heritage and environment.

Motivated by the success of inspirational pageants, Mrs. Samateh ventured into the industry in 2013: won nine crowns; six national and three internationals.

"The first pageant I contested at was Miss Red Cross and I won The First Runner Up (second position) and Miss Personality and in 2015 I participated in Miss Bakau, I won the crown (first position) and also Miss Personality. In 2016, I took part in Gunjur Got Talent and was The First Runner Up (second position) and Miss Personality. I participated in Miss West Coast in 2017 and I won the crown and I represented West Coast Region in the same year at the Nayconf but could not win any crown but got the Miss Personality title. In 2018, I contested in Miss West Africa Gambia which was a national pageant to select a representative for the country in Miss West Africa international, there I won First Runner Up (second position) and People's Choice," she explained.

Further on her numerous achievements, the rising beauty queen recalled that in 2019 she went for her first international competition in India Miss Glam World and the opportunity was given to her by Ida Bidwell CEO of Biddy's Promotion.

"There, I made it to top fifteen out of 37 countries and bagged the Miss Personality award. In 2022 I travelled to Dubai for Miss World Diversity and out of 30 countries and I was able to win the crown (first position). In 2023, I participated in Universal Woman; the biggest platform I have ever contested in and was the only black who made it to top ten to top five and became the Third Runner Up (fourth position)."she revealed.

With her great personality, Kaddy has not only helped herself, but has invested in creating queens with great impacts through KS Entertainment.

The firm has two major pageants called Face of West Coast, a regional pageant and Miss Environment, which is a national pageant.

"Both pageants are searching for the most beautiful and talented young girls and women to serve as role models dedicated to uphold the advocacy to preserve and restore Mother Earth. These events also seek to promote beauty with intellect, empowering young women to have self-esteem,confidence and self assurance in one night, on one stage."

She thus urged Gambians to give more support towards pageantry, saying they're not asking people to support financially but through motivation, promotion, social media campaigns and encouragement.

She also urged young aspiring queens to be steadfast, strong and focused and strive to be a beauty queen with a purpose and not for the fame.

She spoke highly of the last Miss Gambia that was staged in December 2022 by the Ministry of Tourism, National Center for Arts and Culture, Biddy's Promotion and the Association of Fashion Designers of The Gambia.

The event, she added, is a perfect opportunity to not only unleash or showcase beauty, but also to empower personal confidence, intellect and glamour of young talents in the country.

