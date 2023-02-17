South Africa: Ramaphosa Thanks Deputy for 'Unwavering Support' - South African News Briefs - February 17, 2023

Ramaphosa Bids Deputy President David Mabuza Farewell, Thanks Him for 'Unwavering Support'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his clearest indication yet that his deputy David Mabuza is on the way out, following weeks of speculation as to when Mabuza might step down from his job, reports News24. During his reply to the parliamentary debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Ramaphosa thanked Mabuza for his service, praising him for having been a worthy running mate over the last five years. "As I conclude I wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza who has given me unwavering support over the last five years. He has ably led the South African National Aids Council and has extensive engagements with military veterans and traditional leaders. Deputy President David Mabuza has indicated his wish to step down from his position." Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle soon.

AKA's New Album To Be Released As Planned

The family of late award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has decided to go ahead with the release of Mass Country as planned, reports eNCA. The Forbes family say they are honouring his legacy by choosing to continue with the release. In a statement Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande, manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country, said that "the team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project." The release of Mass Country is set for Friday, February 24, 2023. AKA and his friend and friend Tebello Motsoane were killed in Durban while leaving a restaurant on Florida Road. His funeral is set to be a private ceremony held on Saturday, February 18.

Public Sector Workers To Go On 'Full-Blown Indefinite Strike'

Public sector unions representing nearly one million civil workers have confirmed that they will embark on a full-blown strike indefinitely in February, intensifying their fight against the government's unilateral implementation of a 3% wage increase. However, there are divisions among unions. The Public Servants Association (PSA) has withdrawn from the pay talks to prepare for the next round of negotiations, reports Moneyweb. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) have said that they plan to serve the Department of Public Service and Administration with a strike notice on February 22. The unions say the baseline 3% wage offer is effectively a pay cut, considering the escalating cost of living and inflationary pressures. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is facing renewed pressure from the unions who plan to issue notices to launch "indefinite full-blown" strike action the same day he is to deliver South Africa's budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

