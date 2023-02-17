Nigeria: Falcons Suffer Sixth Consecutive Defeat Under Waldrum in Mexico

Nigeria's Super Falcons continued to flounder under the watch of American coach, Randy Waldrum as the nine-time African champions were beaten by the odd goal by hosts Mexico at the invitational Revelation Cup 2023 in Leon.

The defeat was the straight sixth loss under Waldrum even as Falcons are heading to the FIFA Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

Mexican Kiana Palacios was the heroine of the clash. She headed in a cross, into the net in the 85th minute for the only goal of the game.

The last time Super Falcons won a game was against Cameron at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. They crashed out of that tournament at the semi final stage.

Although the female national football team still have the chance to redeem their image at this tournament when they take on Colombia on Saturday, pundits generally believe a repeat of the type of starting lineup like the clash again Mexico on Wednesday night will only break Nigerians heartache.

The Nigerian ladies dominated the first 20 minutes of this game, but could not put away the chances they created.

Spain-based forward Rasheedat Ajibade captained the Nigerians with Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala conspicuously absent.

France-based goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie impressed again to ensure the Super Falcons did not suffer a heavy defeat.

With Costa Rica and Colombia grinding out a one-all draw in the other game of the night, Super Eagles are rooted to the bottom of the table

Meanwhile, the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour is scheduled to begin this month with Nigeria as one of the 32 countries to feature in the tournament as well as play host to the trophy in March.

The tour goes by the theme: 'Going Beyond' and it is to inspire people of all ages to get excited about the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Arriving from Zambia, the trophy is expected on Nigerian shores on 26 March. The tour's Skills Drills will encourage women and girls worldwide to join the celebration by showcasing their footballing ability and creativity.