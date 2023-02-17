Nigeria: Federal Govt Publishes 8,611 Nigerians With Uncollected Passports

Federal government has published the names of 8,611 Nigerians who are yet to collect their issued passports from the Nigeria Immigrations offices across Nigeria.

By the publication of the list yesterday, the government finally fulfilled its threat to publish the names of 8,611 Nigerians who were yet to collect their processed passports from the various offices of the Nigeria Immigrations service (NIS).

Ministry of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola revealed the names on its website with the link shared on its official Twitter handle. The minister also tweeted the list on Thursday afternoon.

The minister recently announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service had over 148,000 unclaimed passports nationwide.

LEADERSHIP Friday, however, gathered that owners of the said unclaimed passports could not be reached by the team deployed by the Comptroller -general to reach out to them as in-putted incorrect contact details at the point of registration.

The ministry in the tweet pleaded with those whose names were published to visit the various passport offices in the country to pick up theirs.

The tweets read, "List of all produced Nigerian Passports worldwide that remains uncollected. If you find your name, proceed to the passport office to pick up yours."

The said list captured data like surname, first name, other name, passport number and production date.