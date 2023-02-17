Nigeria: Matawalle's Quit Notice to NGOs

editorial

Arguably, Zamfara is one state that bears the worst brunt of the activities of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling. These criminal tendencies have displaced hundreds of communities, deprived them of their possessions and, in extreme cases, killed a considerable number of the citizens for no reason at all.

We recall that the dastardly and reprehensible propensities on the part of these non-state actors and indeed, the deplorable security situation in Zamfara which climaxed during the administration of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari, was so intolerable that the then governor had to publicly renounce his role as the chief security officer.

Although there is what can mildly be described as relative calm in the state as far as concerns over killings, displacement of communities and kidnapping for ransom are concerned, residents of some communities, especially remote areas, still live in a state of perpetual fear harbouring what is considered as siege mentality.

As a newspaper, we are disturbed by the palpably poor state of security and its attendant consequences on the people and economy of this state, which has continued to lead the nation from behind in virtually all development indices.

Invariably, we are more concerned and jolted by allegations emerging from the state government that some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the state are fueling insecurity rather than supporting concerted efforts to mitigate it.

It is to mitigate this ugly trend that, recently, Governor Bello Matawalle ordered all NGOs in the state to leave immediately just as he instructed security agencies to investigate and prosecute any NGO still operating in the state in disobedience of the directive.

In a statement issued by the state's security and home affairs commissioner, Mamman Tsafe, Governor Matawalle accused NGOs in the state of engaging in illegal activities and exacerbating the worrisome security situation in the state.

While directing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to cease any form of relationship with the NGOs, the state government disclosed that the majority of the NGOs have not registered with the state in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the government.

Essentially, Non-governmental organizations perform roles that tend to complement governments' efforts in making life better and more meaningful to the citizenry. They render humanitarian services in different communities including providing support in critical areas of education, health, social welfare.

To the extent that they support the government in rendering services and playing decidedly significant roles in improving communities and promoting citizen participation, NGOs are critical development partners.

However, when a state, especially the one bugged down by the challenges of insecurity like Zamfara, accuses NGOs of further worsening the security situation, then there is a serious cause for concern.

As a newspaper, we are tempted to assume that the Zamfara state government issued the directive on NGOs to quit the state based on intelligence at its disposal.

Fundamentally, the Zamfara state government can do better by coming clean on how some of the NGOs contribute to the worsening security situations. The public needs to know how these NGOs exacerbate the already frail security situation in the state.

Are there no rules guiding the operations of NGOs in the state? To what extent have such rules been flouted and by which NGO? Have sanctions been meted on them for violating extant regulations?

Undoubtedly, some of the NGOs operating in Zamfara state are playing roles that help to improve the living conditions of the citizenry. In asking all the NGOs to quit the state, the government may well be doing not just the citizens, some of whom may be beneficiaries of the services rendered by some NGOs, a disservice but may well be embarking on a move that will turn out to be counterproductive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That being the case, it is our considered opinion that the fitting thing is for the government to name and, most importantly, commence the process of prosecuting the NGOs that it has sufficient reasons to believe are exacerbating the situation.

We support the government's drive to strengthen the security situation in the state by ensuring that concrete steps are taken including flushing out elements whose activities act as a clog in the wheel of progress.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we make bold to say, rather than ask all the NGOs to quit, the state government should critically review their activities and use the intelligence at its disposal to name, shame and prosecute the ones that are contributing to the worsening security situation in that North west state.