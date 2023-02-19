South Africa: Slain South African Rapper AKA Laid to Rest

Harare — The remains of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes popularly called 'AKA' have been laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 18.

The award-winning rapper and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban, on February 10, 2023.

Born and raised in Cape Town, AKA gained recognition after releasing his single "Victory Lap" from his debut studio album, Altar Ego in 2010. He continued his success by releasing studio albums which include Levels in 2014, Touch My Blood in 2018, Bhovamania in 2020, and the collaborative album with Anatii, titled Be Careful What You Wish For in 2017. In April 2018, Forbes was featured as a special guest on WWE Live events, which were held in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

According to reports, the popular rapper was slated to perform in Durban, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations. The event has since been cancelled. He was due to release a new album, Mass Country, on February 27.