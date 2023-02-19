Nigeria: Election - Security Concerns Stand Out for Voters

Voters in Nigeria will choose new government leaders in a few days. Many Nigerians are concerned about which candidates offer new ways to tackle the West African country's state of insecurity.

Nigerians have endured serious a variety of serious security threats for decades now, something that is a source of concern for political leaders and the international community ahead of presidential and general elections on February 25, and gubernatorial elections on March 11.

Elections in Africa's most populous nation are often tainted by ethnic and religious rhetoric, with past votesmarred by violence and fraud, something many elections watchers hope doesn't get repeated this year.

For the last 10 years, the militant group, Boko Haram has waged an insurgency, with Nigeria's Northern Region at its epicenter. The Northwest and Central Nigeria have also witnessed waves of kidnappings, in addition to incessant clashes between farmers and herders. Eastern Nigeria has not been spared from the Islamist insurgency.

Black market for weapons

Some experts say that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons across Nigeria is worrying.

Last year alone, the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons seized over 3,000 illicit arms in Nigeria.

General Dikko Abba, the center's director general, stressed the importance of halting the influx of weapons.

"We have introduced a coding system," Abba explained. "This coding system has been allocated to each security agency ... So, tracing becomes easy."

But he also mentioned that the task is a challenging one.

"Now the one [weapon] that is going to be difficult is the one that does not belong to any sovereign state, which means that weapon has been acquired through the black market," he added.

Unemployment fuels insecurity

But the reasons for Nigeria's insecurity go even deeper, according to former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai.

He said the lack of jobs for young people is pushing many to join separatists and gangs to foment violence.

Buratai said the only hope citizens have is the opportunity to elect new leaders, that will change the situation.

"I'm sure there'll be hope in security; there will be hope in agriculture, in education, and a lot of other human endeavours, infrastructure. There will be hope and we look forward to a greater Nigeria 2023," he said.

In a recent DW interview, the Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria Ibrahim Alkali said that some politicians were even sponsoring thugs to disrupt political activities.

But Musa Rabi'u Kwankwaso, presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, told DW that the government is to blame for the violence.

He blamed political extremism on widespread poverty in the country.

"If everybody can go to school, have something to eat, have hope for tomorrow, I don't think anybody will think that the system is not working," Kwankwaso said.

Lack of accountability

According to Human Rights Watch, the failure to address accountability for past election-related abuses, as well as widespread insecurity across the country, threaten the safe conduct of this year's polls.

"There is a thick veil of violence shrouding the 2023 elections that undermines people's fundamental right to vote," Anietie Ewang, Nigerian researcher at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"It is important for the authorities to swiftly restore public confidence in their ability to hold those responsible for electoral violence accountable and ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians," Ewang added.

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already reassured voters that the elections will proceed amid the insecurity concerns.

Despite this assurance, some Nigerians are still jittery. Fear is evident in the closure of some 240 polling centers.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu told political party leaders at a meeting in Abuja that these closures are linked to insecurity in the surrounding areas.

Do elections offer a way out?

Amid these concerns, some voters are hopeful that the election will offer Nigerians a chance to change the narrative.

They are hoping that candidates will offer a fresh strategy to make the country more secure through the elections.

Rahila Lassa, who comes from Borno state, where Boko Haram is most active, urged fellow women to turn out in large numbers on voting day.

"Despite the insecurity in Borno [...] I want to encourage women to come out with their full chests and vote in the coming election," she said.

Lassa said women's involvement in political representation can help deal with the security situation.

"[There is] minimal [female] representation in government, women representation in political offices," Lassa explained. "With their vote they could bring in somebody who will run an all-inclusive government and the women will have a say."

A Nigerian activist told Human Rights Watch that the general public does not have confidence in the authorities' ability to ensure people's safety during elections in areas where attacks have taken place in the past.

"There is a strong sense of fear among voters," he said adding that "Amidst the incessant attacks and threats they are witnessing, they are concerned about their safety ... people want to vote to be a part of the political process, but this is severely challenged by the security issues which there appears to be little or no commitment to address."

Can the state be trusted on security?

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had told DW Nigerians should turn out in large numbers in the upcoming polls, trusting the state to secure them against violent activities.

He said the country should trust the security top chief's assertion that they will ensure the elections are conducted peacefully.

"Everything that needs to be done to have the election at the said day [is] on track, and they are ready to do everything possible for us to have a hitch-free election on 25 and on March 11," he said.

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, senator Abdullahi Adamu, had insisted that it is the responsibility of voters to support efforts to make Nigeria safer during the elections.

"If you do nothing, you're as good as a terrorist yourself, because you are aiding and abetting insecurity and risks to our dear country. Believe strongly that you don't have to be an officer to make your contribution toward ensuring peace," he recently told DW.

In a statement, Ewang from Human Rights Watch highlighted that "Nigerian authorities should put in place adequate systems and plans across the country that will allow citizens exercise their right to vote safely."

