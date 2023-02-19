Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Kill Three Operatives

Awka — Gunmen have attacked a Police Station in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three police operatives.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga revealed this in a statement yesterday, noting that the incident happened at the early hour of the day.

He stated in a press release that the gunmen arrived in their number, and shot sporadically, gaining access into the police facility, while using improvised bombs to attack buildings.

He said: "The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs (improvised explosive devises) and petrol bombs into the premises, before gaining entrance.

"Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected. The Command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack.

We call for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space, they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

"Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the State, following the attack.

"The incident happened at the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price. Meanwhile, the incident is being accessed and Police operations are still ongoing.

There have been numerous attacks in Anambra State recently. On Thursday gunmen attacked staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were on training in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

There was also the abduction of 15 corps members in Ihiala, who were later rescued. Numerous police and INEC facilities have been attacked in the state, while in many instance, many have paid the supreme price.