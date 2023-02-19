Nigeria: Atiku Thanks Supporters Following Grande Finale Rally in Adamawa State

@OfficialPDPNig
Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign #GrandFinal rally at the Mahmud R. Square in Adamawa State. http://atikuaunity2023.org/
19 February 2023
Atiku Abubakar (Abuja)

Yesterday's grand finale rally in Yola was amazing. The support that we got was magnificent and worthy of a homecoming.
Twitter  @atiku

It was with utmost humility and honour that I led my team members to the Fombina Palace of the Lamido Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. I'm sincerely grateful for his generous words and love. May the Lamido reign for long in vitality and even greater wisdom. Amin. -AA
Twitter  @atiku

I believe that when we all play our parts as stakeholders in the election this weekend and vote massively for our great party, the
@OfficialPDPNig, Nigeria's fortune as a country of peace and prosperity shall be restored.
Twitter  @atiku

On behalf of my team, I wholeheartedly thank every Nigerian who took the time to attend our rallies and for the promise of victory for our party and the country in the polls. -AA #RecoverNigeria
Twitter @atiku

 

Atiku Abubakar - Vote for the best candidate & discover peace

Let's Achieve It Together

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Atiku Abubakar. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.