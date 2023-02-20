Nigeria: Govt Strengthens Aviation Security At Airports, Injects 381 New Personnel

As risks to aviation facilities are elevated due to the pervading insecurity across the country, the federal government has introduced additional aviation security personnel to adequately secure the federal airports across the country.

Thus, the FG trained and graduated 381 new Aviation Security (AVSEC) Personnel and has deployed them across all the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) managed airports across the country.

Speaking at the Passing out Parade (POP) of AVSEC Cadets at the weekend in Kano, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika said aviation security is critical to national security.

Sirika who was represented by Capt. Talba Alkali, the Director of Safety and Technical Services, at the Federal Ministry of Transportation said the new injection will also help fight terrorism threats around the airports.

This will have "a positive impact, bearing in mind the emerging trends in the Aviation Industry. With this training of 381 Cadets, we have taken the right step in the right direction in the fight against terrorism and in a bid to ensure that the mandate that Civil Aviation shall operate from a safe and secure environment is sustained" he said.

In his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu said the cadets have undergone and completed the 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP).