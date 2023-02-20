Ghana: Nigeria Football Federation Commiserates With Ghana FA Over Atsu's Death

20 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Football Federation has officially commiserated with the Ghana Football Association over the unfortunate death of Black Stars' ace, Christian Atsu in the tragic Türkiye earthquake.

Reports on Saturday, quoting the player's agent, said Atsu was found dead in the rubble and his remains had been flown to Ghana for burial, sending shock waves round the universe.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF said it was devastated by the news about one of Ghana's standout performers on the pitch, and prayed earnestly for God to comfort the family, friends, the GFA and the entire Ghanaian football family for his demise.

"Our collective grief knows no bounds for a highly dedicated professional who was one of the very best at his craft, a super patriot who served Ghana to the best of his abilities and a stellar talent of the beautiful game. We remember Atsu as that rare talent who was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea, and also won the Goal of the Tournament award.

"We mourn a true Black Star who gave his all to the game, but we are consoled by the giant footprints he left in the sands of time, and pray that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, friends, the GFA and the Ghana Football family the fortitude to bear the loss."

