Nigeria/Senegal: Afcon U-20 - Nigeria's Flying Eagles Lose Group-Opener Against Senegal

20 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

First half strike from Soumare Faye for the Young Teranga Lions gave the Senegalese the all-important victory.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles started their U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a sour note after they were pipped by Senegal 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The player also became the first player to score in the competition after Egypt and Mozambique played a barren draw.

Sunday's performance was unexpected from the Ladan Bosso-led boys who, prior to their group opener, were unbeaten in 17 games.

However, Sunday's victory was much like a payback from the Young Teranga Lions, who were denied winning the 2015 U-20 AFCON trophy by the Flying Eagles.

After the victory, the Young Lions' captain Amad Diallo who was also voted as the man of the match expressed his satisfaction in their first victory in the competition.

He said: "It was a very important game to get the three points. We are very happy to start with a victory. It is very important to win the first game in this kind of competition.

The Federation puts all possible means for the small categories. They put us in very good conditions and are training well."

With the other Group A tie between hosts Egypt and Mozambique ending in a barren draw, the Flying Eagles are bottom of the log and would need to work extra hard in their next game, which is against the Junior Pharaohs.

Only the semifinalists at the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at this year's FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia, from 20th May to 11th June.

