Gambia: The Gambia National Day

18 February 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of The Gambia on the 58th anniversary of your independence.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our enduring partnership and friendship with the people and government of The Gambia, which was recently highlighted in President Biden's announcement of a Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact for The Gambia at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. I look forward to strengthening our close partnership on a wide range of initiatives which aim to consolidate democracy, support regional stability and security, ensure good governance, and further develop bilateral economic ties to the benefit of both Americans and Gambians.

The United States appreciates that the government and people of The Gambia will remain our steadfast partner against those who seek to repress fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order. I value The Gambia's support on the global stage as a sign of our commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous world.

I look forward to working together to build even stronger ties in the years ahead.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.