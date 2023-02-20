Burkina Faso: MSF Suspends All Activities in Burkina Faso

20 February 2023
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)

Following the attack in which two MSF staff were killed on February 8 in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, we are suspending all our activities in the country. This measure, necessary for the time of mourning, is essential to analyze the risks to which our teams are currently exposed.

We also want to reaffirm the unacceptable nature of this attack against colleagues traveling in a clearly marked MSF vehicle during their medical work. In all locations where MSF supports and provides medical and humanitarian aid in Burkina Faso, we will only respond to life-saving emergencies for an indefinite period.

