Nigeria: Naira Crisis - There's Light At End of Tunnel - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience as appropriate measures were being taken to ease the hardship occasioned by the naira redesign policy.

He said despite the initial hardship in the implementation of the policy, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The President also called for support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the APC candidate would continue with the achievement of his administration if given the mandate.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a message sent home from Addis Ababa, Buhari said he was fully aware of the hardship some policies of the government, which were meant to bring overall improvement to the country, had caused and appealed for more patience as the government took appropriate measures to ease them.

The statement read: "In a video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the upcoming elections a few days ahead, the President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC flag bearer because "he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements.

"In the campaign message to voters, the President specifically put a call on "our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

"I want to assure you that the government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

"Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

"I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

"I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

"Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

"I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel."

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.