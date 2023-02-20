Nigeria: Niger APC Candidates Blame Naira Redesign On 'Enemies of State'

The duo of All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago and the senator representing Niger East senatorial zone, senator Mohammed Sani Musa have exonerated their party from the redesigned cash swap policy crisis.

They rather asked Nigerians to blame some "wicked individuals" in the presidency using it for their selfish political interest to de-market the party.

They spoke at the weekend at the party's rallies in various parts of Niger East culminating in Suleja yesterday.

Noting that the cash swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is making life unbearable for the people, they explained that it was not the decision of the APC but " that of some wicked individuals who do not want Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to succeed for reasons best known to them."

While submitting the situation to divine intervention, they said, "Almighty Allah will expose the enemies of Nigeria".

Senator Musa insisted that for fairness, justice and equity, power must shift to the South, just the way it is being practiced even in Niger State.

The senator said that those working for power to remain in north lack the moral reasons to make the north understand how the power in the region currently helped the average northerners

While pledging to construct dual carriage township roads in Suleja, Tafa and Garauka, Bago on his part, called on his supporters to go to every nook and cranny of their communities to canvas for votes for APC from top to bottom and make them understand the true position of things in the country.