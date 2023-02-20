Liberia: U.S.-Based Group to Continue Peace Tournament in Liberia

U.S.-Based Liberian not-for-profit organization March Madness has recommitted its willingness to continue promoting peace, unity, and health through sports in Liberia.

Established in February 2021, the organization launched its first soccer tournament for both males and females in Monrovia.

It is geared towards providing extracurricular activities and after-school programs, among other mental, social, and physically stimulating programs for Liberian youths and adults.

Speaking to our reporter via telephone from the US, the Co-founder of the organization, Trocon E. Parker said sports have the potential to unite people whether in times of extreme chaos or violence.

He added that they will continue to engage Liberian youths in helping them to do the needful.

"Even in the most tumultuous of circumstances, sport gives people from all sides of a respite from the endless conflict and violence and allows combatants to see each other once again as human beings instead of enemies," Mr. Parker said.

According to him, whether the team is good or bad, everyone feels like part of the team's success and failures, adding that this is the strategy they will continue to use to restore peace and harmony among Liberian youths and adults.

He stated that they will continue to organize tournaments in March of each year to bring the people together.

The March Madness Co-Founder told our reporter that plans are underway to have the tournament organized in other parts of the Country which would expand some of its activities.

It comes with a huge cash price, a giant size trophy, and several footballing materials.

He believes that organizing the tournament will help them stay in shape, teach them how to organize their time, boost friendships, and build relationships with their peers and adults.

He said they do not only play the games but mainly focus on the key objects.

According to him, the tournament helps to elevate qualities like discipline, determination, teamwork, and a passion for fitness in the psyche of Liberia.