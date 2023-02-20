Ghana: 100 Displaced, 300 Structures Destroyed Following Timber Market Fire Outbreak

18 February 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

At least one hundred people were displaced and 300 wooden structures destroyed during a fire outbreak at the Timber Market, near Old Fadama, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The fire, which started at 1:00pm, destroyed properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis, but no casualty was recorded.

People, including victims, were reported to have looked on helplessly as their properties were destroyed.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rushed to Timber Market to douse the fire.

The head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the Service received a distress call at about 1:30pm and proceeded to the Timber Market.

He said fire tenders were deployed from the GNFS Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Parliament and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, to the scene, and the situation was brought under control at 5:15pm.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said a company and 80 structures with their content were salvaged by fire fighters, adding that the GNFS was carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He said the GNFS faced challenges in carrying out its duties, and mentioned that fire fighters did not get access to some areas during fire outbreak, and also inadequacy of hydrants.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.