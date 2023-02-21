NigeriaDecides2023 - Buhari Says He'll Brief Successor 'From His Party' On Diplomatic Issues

Mr Buhari, Monday, told the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assouman, that he would brief his successor 'from his party' on the relationship between the two countries.

Although Nigerians will be electing a new president on Saturday, the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, appears to have concluded that the candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu, will win the election.

"I will brief my next successor from my party on keeping this important relationship," the Nigerian leader was quoted as saying by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a Monday statement.

Mr Shehu did not elaborate on the import of the statement by the president but said Mr Buhari made the statement before his departure from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was on official duty.

There has been controversy around the stance of Mr Buhari regarding Saturday's presidential election.

While the president has repeatedly said he will support his party's candidate, he has also repeatedly promised a free and fair election.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that some leaders of the ruling party, including state governors, also believe that the president by his policies is weakening the party to the point it may lose the general election.

Nigeria and Comoros

In his Monday statement, Mr Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying he takes the existing good neighbourly relations between Nigeria and the Union of Comoro Islands to be very important, for which reason he will be briefing his incoming successor on the need to keep them.

Mr Buhari told Mr Assoumani, who is also the new Chairperson of the African Union, that he was thankful to the Union of Comoros for being a good neighbour.

"As developing states, we have to follow through on the correct steps to achieve development. I thank you for being a good neighbour and the consistency of your friendship.

"I will brief my next successor from my party on keeping this important relationship. Congratulations on your emergence as the Chairperson of the AU."

Mr Assoumani was quoted as saying that he chose to make his first visit to President Buhari after emerging as the chairperson in view of the enormous respect he had for the president and the existing cordial relations between the two states.

He commended the president for leaving behind a worthy legacy of organizing an election in preparation for a timely departure in line with the country's constitution.

"You have achieved something exceptional. You came in through a good door and you are leaving through a good one. This is what we will be doing in my country as we approach our own elections. What you have achieved is a good lesson for Africa to borrow.

"You have also achieved so much fighting against terrorism, which is yet another example. Terrorists have no boundaries. Countries have to work together. You are fighting out of conviction and I hope you will continue to do so even after leaving office.

"You will be handing over but relations between our countries will continue. I commend your respect for term limits and I assure you that as AU Chairperson, I will be in attendance at your handing over."

Mr Assoumani thanked the Nigerian leader for the encouragement and support he received leading to his emergence as the leader of the continental body.