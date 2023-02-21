South Africa: Gauteng Premier Talks Tough on the Fight Against Crime - South African News Briefs - February 21, 2023

Lesufi Reveals Plan to Fight Crime in Gauteng

Gauteng province's premier Panyaza Lesufi has revealed a list of priorities, which he says need to be tackled to save the citizens of Gauteng from "criminals that play God with our lives," reports News24. Delivering his first State of the Province Address after taking over the premiership of the province in 2022, Lesufi acknowledged that crime rates were rising in the province and that urgent action needed to be taken. Lesufi wants guns registered for use in the province to be monitored via tracking devices. He unveiled plans for vehicle licence registrations to be fitted with high-tech security features, making it hard for criminals to duplicate. One of the key measures he announced was the rollout of panic buttons or e-buttons, which would allow citizens to report crimes. These buttons would be linked to police services, he said and would be managed through an integrated command centre, reports BusinessTech.

Govt Tables Offer in Wage Talks with Public Sector Unions



Public sector unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) faced a new hurdle when the government tabled a below-inflation offer of 4.7% for the 2023/2024 financial year, reports Moneyweb. Some Fedusa unions – including the 235 000-strong Public Servants Association (PSA) – said they were ready to commence a fresh round of negotiations pertaining to the new year. PSA labour relations officer Jannie Oosthuizen said while the union has not set its demand, it is looking to propose a salary increase in the region of 10%. PSA says hard-pressed public servants have not received any real increases over the past four years. Trade unions are planning to embark on a strike over pay talks on the same day (February 22, 2023) that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his national budget speech.

Search Continues for Missing German Tourist

German tourist Nick Frischke, 22, went missing in Cape Town almost a week ago and his family say they are living in a "nightmare", as authorities piece together the mystery around his disappearance, reports News24. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Frischke arrived in South Africa on February 6 and stayed at an Airbnb in Pinelands. A still from CCTV footage, shared on social media by those searching for him, shows the young tourist walking on a road in Hout Bay alone, dressed in a beige T-shirt, dark shorts and white takkies. Frischke's brother, Tom Frischke, posted on Facebook that all his brother's belongings were still at the Airbnb. Tom pleaded for people to come forward with information and share it with the police, and has also asked hospitals to check if his brother was in one of their wards.

