Nigeria: NPFL - Nasarawa United Pip Remo Stars As Gombe Win Derby Clash Against Plateau United

The two concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL), matchday nine were played in Gombe and Jos respectively on Monday.

Both Group A games ended in home wins for the host teams as the week long fixtures failed to produce any away victory.

Monday's fixtures were the last set for games before the league proceeds on a three-week break as a result of the General Elections.

At the Pantami Stadium, it ended in a five-goal thriller as a last minute penalty from Mahamadou Souley made the difference in a derby clash between Gombe United and Plateau United.

Anayor Ogbonna put the hosts in front in the 12th minute but Albert Hilary restored parity for the Peace Boys six minutes later. However, Rahman Olarewaju put the Savannah Scorpions in front in the 23rd minute as they ended the first half with a goal advantage.

But it took the visitors just two minutes into the second half for Moses Adikwu to net the equaliser that unsettled the home fans.

While it initially appeared Plateau United had picked their second consecutive away point on the road, Mahamadou Souley converted a 95th minute spotkick to move the hosts to sixth spot on the group while Plateau United remained in fourth, one point behind Akwa United.

Elsewhere at the New Jos Stadium, Nasarawa United halted their floundering performance with a resurgent 2-0 win over Remo Stars.

For the Sky Blue Stars, it was another bad day as they are now without a win after four consecutive matches.

Joshua John gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute before Emmanuel Ogbole's strike at the cusp of the first half sealed all three points for the struggling club in Jos.

With the win, the Solid Miners have moved from 10th to the eighth position on the league table while Remo Stars remained in fifth, a point adrift of the last super six qualification spot.