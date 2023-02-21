Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders of Thought Endorses Tinubu

21 February 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

A group identified as Yoruba Leaders of Thought has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, ahead of his final campaign rally scheduled to hold at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

The group endorsed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, in Lagos the build up to the grand finale of the campaign before election on February 25.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known via his verified Twitter page.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the endorsement of Tinubu by the South-West leaders was not hinged on ethnicity but on his antecedents when he governed Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

The governor described APC presidential flag bearer as a dedicated and detribalised democrat that has the capacity to govern Nigeria.

"Today in Lagos, Yoruba Leaders of Thought gathered to endorse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima ahead of Saturday February 25 presidential election," Sanwo-Olu wrote.

"I salute the prominent leaders from the South West for mobilising home support for our candidate.

"This election for us is not about ethnic sentiment nor are we playing identity card games. The endorsement today is about identifying with a candidate who has the capacity and supporting someone who truly knows the way.

"We have seen how he demonstrated his capacity as Governor of Lagos and his achievements speak for themselves.

"He is a committed democrat and it is by coincidence that he is a Yoruba man.

"Beyond this, he is a detribalised Nigerian who is ready to work for Nigeria's good."

