Nigeria: My Relationship With N/Assembly Thwarted Obasanjo's Third Term Bid - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the intimate relationship he developed with National Assembly members during his vice-presidential days enabled them to stop the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku made the remarks at the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation strategic engagement meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday night in Abuja.

"During my tenure as vice president I developed a very intimate relationship with members of the National Assembly and it is that relationship that enabled us to stop the third term presidency attempt by President Obasanjo.

"I really look forward to re-engaging you as you return to the National Assembly for your functions from the constitution to further deepen democracy development and progress of our nation."

The former vice-president lamented the current security and economic predicament of the country.

"Our nation has found itself in one of the most challenging times in the history of this country. You know that we are more divided than ever because of the activities and policies of the current APC government. Likewise our security situation has gone from bad to worse, our economy is in shambles."

"If you are elected and I am elected you are not going to work with somebody unknown, somebody who doesn't have the experience. Like what we have currently today, we have a president that doesn't even understand what the National Assembly stands for. Facing an incumbent president and still making sure that he protects the constitution."

The meeting, which went into a closed-door session, further resolved as their covenant with Nigerians to reduce the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction.