Nigeria: NNPC Says 1.8bn Litres of Petrol Available for Feb, March

21 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

NNPC Limited has said it has 1.8 billion litres of petrol to last for February and March.

A statement by the spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, on Tuesday, said there is petrol stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20m litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency.

It also said an additional petrol supply of 884m litres is also expected into the country by 28th February, 2023.

In a further analysis, NNPC said 2.3bn litres of petrol is expected into the country for March, while about 2.5bn litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.

While assuring motorists that it has adequate and sufficient volumes on both land (all the depots) and marine vessels, NNPC Limited, as the provider of energy security for the country, said it will continue to sustain availability of petroleum products across the country.

