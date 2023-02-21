Nigeria: Ahead of Elections, NNPCL Says 1.8bn Litres of Petrol in Stock

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., (NNPC Ltd.) has assured Nigerians of availability of petrol in the country, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying it has 1.805 billion litres of the product in stock.

The oil giant, which stated this through it chief corporate communications officer, NNPCL Garba Deen Muhammad, Abuja yesterday said that the volume of petrol in stock would last for 30 days.

The NNPCL explained that 805.35 million litres of the product were in depots nationwide, while one billion litres were still inside vessels.

"In its concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products nationwide, the NNPC Limited has emplaced a robust plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol), from mid-February to March 2023.

"For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.

"While assuring motorists that it has adequate and sufficient volumes on both land (all the depots) and marine vessels, the NNPC Limited, as the provider of energy security for the country, will continue to sustain availability of petroleum products across the country," Muhammad stated.

This is as a total of 404.69 million litres of petrol was evacuated between February 11 and 17.

The company shared the information via its official Twitter account, citing fuel supply data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The data shows 57.81 million litres as the average daily evacuation for the week.

According to the NMDPRA data, Lagos state had the highest fuel supply delivery during the period under review at 1,962 fuel trucks. Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja received 731. Delta state got 462 trucks, Kano state received 297 fuel trucks and Benue state got 115 fuel trucks. Meanwhile, Ebonyi state received 26 fuel trucks.

The data also said that 83 per cent of all evacuations done during the highlighted week, took place at the top 27 highest loading depots around the country.

Depots include Pinnacle Lekki at 52.80 million litres, NIPCO at 25.23 million litres, Matrix at 24.88 million litres, Aiteo at 21.37 million litres, AA Rano at 16.18 million litres. Also, PPMC Calabar was at 9.54 million litres, Total Apapa was at 7.38 million litres, and PPMC Warri had 7.45 million litres.