Nigeria: Average Retail Price of Petrol in Nigeria Up 54% in January - NBS

The average retail price paid by consumers for petrol rose by 54.52 per cent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this in its "Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch" for January 2023 released on its website.

The NBS said the average retail price paid by consumers for petrol for January 2023 was N257.12, indicating a 54.52 per cent increase relative to the value recorded in January 2022 (N166.40).

The bureau also said that comparing the average price value with the previous month (.i.e. December 2022), the average retail price increased by 24.70 per cent from N206.19.

On state profile analysis, the report said Imo state had the highest average retail price for petrol, at N332.14, followed by Rivers at N327.14 and Akwa Ibom at N319.00.

On the other hand, Sokoto recorded the lowest average retail price for petrol at N191.43, followed by Plateau at N192.14 and Borno at N193.91.

The NBS said that the highest average retail price was recorded in the South-East at N307.85, while the North-Central had the lowest at N217.15.

Diesel

In its Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) Price Watch report for January 2023, the NBS said the average retail price of diesel paid by consumers was N828.82 per litre, an increase of 187.69 per cent from N288.09 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS said this increased by 1.34 per cent from N817.86 per litre reported in December 2022.

The report noted that the highest average price for diesel in January 2023 was recorded in Bauchi at N900.00, followed by Benue at N885.71, and Adamawa at N866.67.

It said the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at N768.75, followed by Edo at N788.00 and Akwa Ibom at N788.75.

"Furthermore, analysis by zone showed that the South-West had the highest price at N845.59, while the South-South recorded the lowest price at N800.49," it said.