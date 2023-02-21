Nigeria: Party Agents - PDP Leads With 176,588, APC 176,233, NNPP 176,200, LP 134,874

21 February 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said a total of 1,574,301 polling units agents were nominated by the nation's 18 registered political parties for the general election.

A document released in the wee hours of Monday by the commission showed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP has the highest number of polling units agents - 176,588.

It is followed by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC with 176,233, New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP has 176,200 and Labour Party LP with 134,874.

All the political parties also nominated a total 68,057 collation agents and 27 agents for the National Collation Centre.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to INEC.

In terms of state, Kano has the highest number of party polling unit agents - 145,393 from three political parties of APC, PDP and NNPP; followed by Lagos with a combined 98,646 from the three political parties; and Rivers with a combined 79,795.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.