Nigeria: 2023 Census - NPC Identify Lunatics for Early Capturing in Borno

The Borno State Director of National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Kachalla Yerima, said the commission had identified lunatic and other homeless people locations in the state for effective census coverage.

Yerima, who spoke at a one-day capacity building workshop organised for journalists by the NPC in Maiduguri, said enumerators would be at the lunatics enumeration areas on pre-census day to cover them at 12am.

"The lunatics would be the first to be captured in the enumeration areas, they would go to the market areas, motor parks and dump sites at night, and would start enumerating them by 12am, because they roam about during the day," he said.

The Federal Commissioner of the NPC in Borno, Isa Audu Buratai, urged the media to properly educate Nigerians on the need to participate in order to achieve a successful conduct of the exercise.

He implored the media to also neutralize the negative prejudices and misrepresentation about census among Nigerians.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Dauda Iliya, commended the commission for the opportunity, and pledged that the participants would give the exercise accurate coverage.