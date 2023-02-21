Nigeria: 17 Survive Lagos Boat Mishap

21 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

No fewer than 17 passengers were rescued Monday morning when their boat capsized near Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The commercial passenger boat which belongs to Fazma Logistics left Ikorodu jetty around 6.45am enroute to Ebute Ero when it capsized close to Bariga ferry terminal.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 7am and that all the passengers were rescued alive by first responders including its officers.

"Boat recovery operations commenced immediately while the boat captain is being interrogated and investigation is ongoing."

